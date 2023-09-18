© 2023
The Roundtable

"The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021" by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser

By Joe Donahue
Published September 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Anchor

Peter Baker is the Chief White House Correspondent for the New York Times and his wife and co-author Susan Glasser is a staff writer for The New Yorker. Their latest book is just out in paperback, "The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021."

"The Divider" offers the inside story of the four years when Donald Trump went to war with Washington, from the chaotic beginning to the violent finale – a lasting history of the full Trump presidency that also contains dozens of exclusive scoops and stories from behind the scenes in the White House from the absurd to the deadly serious.

The new edition features a fresh afterword addressing Trump’s current efforts to return to the White House.

The Roundtable Donald TrumpPeter BakerSusan GlasserWhite House
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
