© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Suicide Prevention Month in New York State

By Sarah LaDuke
Published September 12, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT

Every year families and friends across America lose loved ones to suicide. New York State, like the nation, has witnessed a steady rise in suicide over the last decade.

September is Suicide Prevention Month so we wanted to discuss this enormous public health problem and learn how New York State’s Office of Mental Health is responding.

Dr. Jay Carruthers is Director of the Suicide Prevention Center of New York At New York State Office of Mental Health and Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Albany Medical Center.

For immediate assistance text or call 988 - the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Tags
The Roundtable Dr. Jay Carrutherssuicide preventionDepartment of Mental Healthmental health awareness
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/12/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Investigative Reporter and visiting professor at UAlbany Rosemary Armao, Chairman of Capital District Latinos Dan Irizarry. The Empire Report's J.P. Miller, and Former Times Union Editor Mike Spain. Sarah LaDuke hosts.
  • Medical Monday logo
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 9/11/23: Psychiatry with Dr. Vikram Duvvi
    We welcome Dr. Vikram Duvvi, Chairman of Psychiatry and Medical Director of Behavioral Health at Putnam Hospital, part of Nuvance Health. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Rhona Bitner, 00-118-CG, 2000, from“Circus,”1991–2001. Fujiflex print. 10 x 8 inches. ©Rhona Bitner/ADAGP, Artist’s Rights Society, New York.
    The Roundtable
    "Rhona Bitner: Resound" at The Wellin
    Sarah LaDuke
    The exhibition “Rhona Bitner: Resound” will be on view at The Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York September 9 through December 9. The exhibition was curated by Tracy L. Adler, the Johnson-Pote Director of the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art.
  • Book cover for "Surviving Our Catastophes" by Robert Jay Lifton
    The Roundtable
    "Surviving Our Catastrophes" by Robert Jay Lifton
    Joe Donahue
    A pioneer in the field of psychohistory, Robert Jay Lifton is a psychiatrist and author best known for his studies of the psychological causes and effects of war and political violence and for his theory of thought reform and cult behavior. He joins us this morning to discuss his latest book: "Surviving Our Catastrophes: Resilience and Renewal from Hiroshima to the COVID-19 Pandemic."
  • The Roundtable
    UAlbany to offer a symposium on free speech and civil discourse 9/14-9/15
    Joe Donahue
    This Thursday and Friday, UAlbany will host a symposium entitled “Free Speech and Civil Discourse: Our Rights, Our Responsibilities” as a prelude to Constitution Day. Faculty, students, guests and members of the UAlbany community will join with Albany Law School to consider the intersection of free speech, advocacy, civil discourse and knowledge. We are joined by UAlbany President Havidan Rodriguez and V.P. of Student Affairs and co-chair of the symposium committee Michael Christakis.
Load More