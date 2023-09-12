Suicide Prevention Month in New York State

Every year families and friends across America lose loved ones to suicide. New York State, like the nation, has witnessed a steady rise in suicide over the last decade.

September is Suicide Prevention Month so we wanted to discuss this enormous public health problem and learn how New York State’s Office of Mental Health is responding.

Dr. Jay Carruthers is Director of the Suicide Prevention Center of New York At New York State Office of Mental Health and Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Albany Medical Center.

For immediate assistance text or call 988 - the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

