Medical Monday 9/11/23: Psychiatry with Dr. Vikram Duvvi

Nuvance Health Dr. Vikram Duvvi

We welcome Vikram Duvvi, Chairman of Psychiatry and Medical Director of Behavioral Health at Putnam Hospital, part of Nuvance Health. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.

A board-certified psychiatrist, Dr. Vikram Duvvi attended medical school at Kasturba Medical College in India. He completed his residency and fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY.

With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Duvvi served as Chief of Psychiatry at the Hudson Valley VA Healthcare System before coming to Putnam Hospital. His areas of interest include adult and geriatric psychiatry, as well as teaching residents and medical students.