The Roundtable

UAlbany to offer a symposium on free speech and civil discourse 9/14-9/15

By Joe Donahue
Published September 11, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT

This Thursday and Friday, UAlbany will host a symposium entitled “Free Speech and Civil Discourse: Our Rights, Our Responsibilities” as a prelude to Constitution Day. Faculty, students, guests and members of the UAlbany community will join with Albany Law School to consider the intersection of free speech, advocacy, civil discourse and knowledge.

We are joined by UAlbany President Havidan Rodriguez and V.P. of Student Affairs and co-chair of the symposium committee Michael Christakis.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
