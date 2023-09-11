UAlbany to offer a symposium on free speech and civil discourse 9/14-9/15

This Thursday and Friday, UAlbany will host a symposium entitled “Free Speech and Civil Discourse: Our Rights, Our Responsibilities” as a prelude to Constitution Day. Faculty, students, guests and members of the UAlbany community will join with Albany Law School to consider the intersection of free speech, advocacy, civil discourse and knowledge.

We are joined by UAlbany President Havidan Rodriguez and V.P. of Student Affairs and co-chair of the symposium committee Michael Christakis.