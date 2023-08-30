© 2023
The Roundtable

A new blueprint for success by academic advisor and early career development expert Ana Homayoun

By Joe Donahue
Published August 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Book cover for "Erasing the Finish Line" by Ana Homayoun
Hachette Go

For years, we’ve been led to believe that great grades, high test scores, and college acceptance are key to a successful life. Yet our laser focus on these achievements leaves students feeling anxious, demoralized, and unprepared.

What if we’ve overlooked the critical skills young adults need to navigate an ever-changing world? What fundamental skills help young people adapt, persevere, and thrive?

Academic advisor and early career development expert Ana Homayoun addresses these questions in her new book, Erasing the Finish Line. She looks to new strategies to help each student develop their own blueprint for success.

Joe Donahue
Joe Donahue
