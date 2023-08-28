Commissioner of the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Dr. Chinazo Cunningham

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) oversees one of the nation’s largest Substance Use Disorder systems of care with approximately 1,700 prevention, treatment and recovery programs serving over 680,000 individuals per year. This includes the direct operation of 12 Addiction Treatment Centers where doctors, nurses, and clinical staff provide inpatient and residential services to approximately 8,000 individuals per year.

OASAS is the single designated state agency responsible for the coordination of state-federal relations in the area of addiction services.

Dr. Chinazo Cunningham is Commissioner of the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS). Dr. Cunningham is a physician, researcher, and public health professional who brings over 20 years of expertise in substance use treatment to OASAS. She joins us to discuss state funding and priorities for treating addiction in New York State.

24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369) Visit the Office of Addiction Services and Supports at https://oasas.ny.gov