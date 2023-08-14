Arsenic, a midwife, and modern history's most astonishing murder ring in a new book by Patti McCracken

"The Angel Makers" is a true-crime story like no other. In the book, by Patti McCracken, a 1920s midwife who may have been the century’s most prolific killer leading a murder ring of women responsible for the deaths of at least 160 men.

The horror occurred in a rustic farming enclave in modern-day Hungary. To look at the unlikely lineup of murderesses—village wives, mothers, and daughters—was to come to the shocking realization that this could have happened anywhere, and to anyone. At the center of it all was a sharp-minded village midwife, a “smiling Buddha” known as Auntie Suzy, who distilled arsenic from flypaper and distributed it to the women of Nagyrév.

Over more than twenty years, Patti McCracken's articles have appeared in the Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Wall Street Journal, Guardian, Smithsonian magazine, and many more outlets. "The Angel Makers" is her first book.