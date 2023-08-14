© 2023
The Roundtable

Arsenic, a midwife, and modern history's most astonishing murder ring in a new book by Patti McCracken

By Joe Donahue
Published August 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
Book cover for "The Angel Makers" by Patti McCracken
William Morrow
/
Provided

"The Angel Makers" is a true-crime story like no other. In the book, by Patti McCracken, a 1920s midwife who may have been the century’s most prolific killer leading a murder ring of women responsible for the deaths of at least 160 men.

The horror occurred in a rustic farming enclave in modern-day Hungary. To look at the unlikely lineup of murderesses—village wives, mothers, and daughters—was to come to the shocking realization that this could have happened anywhere, and to anyone. At the center of it all was a sharp-minded village midwife, a “smiling Buddha” known as Auntie Suzy, who distilled arsenic from flypaper and distributed it to the women of Nagyrév.

Over more than twenty years, Patti McCracken's articles have appeared in the Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Wall Street Journal, Guardian, Smithsonian magazine, and many more outlets. "The Angel Makers" is her first book.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
