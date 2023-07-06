Opening weekend at Tanglewood: The Boston Pops perform "Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert"

This Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m. at Tanglewood, The Boston Pops performs “Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert,” prepared by the original creators Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens, and Stephen Flaherty especially for the Pops.

Keith Lockhart conducts and the vocal cast joining the pops features Broadway stars Alton Fitzgerald White, Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, David Harris, and John Cariani -- who joins us now – along with "Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert '' stage director, Jason Danieley. Both Cariani and Danieley are well known on Broadway and Berkshire stages.