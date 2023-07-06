© 2023
The Roundtable

Opening weekend at Tanglewood: The Boston Pops perform "Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Tanglewood Shed Lawn, evening, no people
John Ferrillo
/

This Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m. at Tanglewood, The Boston Pops performs “Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert,” prepared by the original creators Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens, and Stephen Flaherty especially for the Pops.

Keith Lockhart conducts and the vocal cast joining the pops features Broadway stars Alton Fitzgerald White, Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, David Harris, and John Cariani -- who joins us now – along with "Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert '' stage director, Jason Danieley. Both Cariani and Danieley are well known on Broadway and Berkshire stages.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
