© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

I Am Afro: A Street Fair for All the People in North Adams, MA 6/17

By Joe Donahue
Published June 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT
North Adams I am Afro festival key art
Provided
/
www.berkshirebec.org

The Berkshire Black Economic Council, Inc. (BBEC) has partnered with the First Congregational Church of North Adams to host "I Am Afro: A Street Fair for All the People."

This free Juneteenth celebration takes place on Saturday, June 17 in North Adams and will feature performances, pop-up booths, delicious food, and family-friendly activities. No registration is required and anyone is welcome.

From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the lawn of the church in downtown North Adams will come alive with dance, music, visual and theatre arts, and spoken word by talented local Black residents.

A.J. Enchill, President & Executive Director, The Berkshire Black Economic Council joins us this morning for a preview.

Tags
The Roundtable BIPOCfestivalnorth adamsjuneteenthBerkshire Black Economic Council
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Key art for TFT's Half-Baked Festival
    The Roundtable
    Troy Foundry Theatre presents Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work
    Sarah LaDuke
    Troy Foundry Theatre’s Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work launches in Troy, New York tomorrow. This is the first year for the new city-wide theatrical fringe festival produced by Troy Foundry Theatre, and it will run for seven days across several venues in Troy including The Arts Center for the Capital Region, The James Meader Little Theater at Russell Sage College, Alias Coffee, and The Studio Troy.
  • First Look: Krysta Rodriguez (as Sally Bowles) singing "Maybe This Time" - Barrington Stage Company 2023
    The Roundtable
    Krysta Rodriguez in "Cabaret" at Barrington Stage
    Sarah LaDuke
    Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts opens its first mainstage show of the season this week as Artistic Director Alan Paul directs “Cabaret.” Set during the twilight of the Jazz Age in pre-war Berlin, “Cabaret” is Kander and Ebb’s party at the end of the world with a book by Joe Masteroff; based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Chstirtopher Isherwood. “Cabaret” will play in Pittsfield on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage June 14-July 8. Krysta Rodriguez will take on the often bobbed and never forgotten role of Sally Bowles.
  • Ilana Glazer
    The Roundtable
    Ilana Glazer brings new stand-up tour to The Egg 6/15
    Sarah LaDuke
    Actor, writer, producer, and comedian Ilana Glazer is on the road with Ilana Glazer: Live! A new stand-up tour that will bring her to Albany, New York on June 15 and to The Academy of Music in Northamptom and MASS MoCA in North Adams – both of those Massachusetts shows are in August.
  • The Roundtable
    Glenn Davis in Rajiv Joseph's "King James" at MTC
    Sarah LaDuke
    Actor, producer, and current Co-Artistic Director at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago Glenn Davis joined us to talk about Rajiv Joseph's "King James," directed by Kenny Leon. The play is having its New York debut as Manhattan Theatre Club presents Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group's "King James” off-Broadway at City Center.
  • James IJames headshot by Justin DeWalt
    The Roundtable
    Roasted to perfection: "Fat Ham" by James Ijames opens on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    James Ijames is a playwright, director, and educator. His play “Fat Ham” opened at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway last night. Ijames won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for the work which is inspired by Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" but transfers the action to a family barbecue in the American South.The main character, Juicy, is a queer college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder.“Fat Ham,” a New York Times Critics Pick, is directed by Saheem Ali and is presented by The Public Theatre and National Black Theatre.
Load More