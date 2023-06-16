I Am Afro: A Street Fair for All the People in North Adams, MA 6/17

The Berkshire Black Economic Council, Inc. (BBEC) has partnered with the First Congregational Church of North Adams to host "I Am Afro: A Street Fair for All the People."

This free Juneteenth celebration takes place on Saturday, June 17 in North Adams and will feature performances, pop-up booths, delicious food, and family-friendly activities. No registration is required and anyone is welcome.

From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the lawn of the church in downtown North Adams will come alive with dance, music, visual and theatre arts, and spoken word by talented local Black residents.

A.J. Enchill, President & Executive Director, The Berkshire Black Economic Council joins us this morning for a preview.