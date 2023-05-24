Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act proposed to NYS Legislature

The current New York State legislative session is scheduled to adjourn around June 9.

A proposed Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act (assembly bill 5322 and senate bill 4246) may be voted on before the close of the session. The act would require plastic packaging to be reduced by half, reduce toxics in packaging and prohibit plastic burning.

We are joined by Bennington College faculty member, former EPA Regional Administrator, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck.