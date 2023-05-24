© 2023
The Roundtable

Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act proposed to NYS Legislature

By Joe Donahue
Published May 24, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
The current New York State legislative session is scheduled to adjourn around June 9.

A proposed Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act (assembly bill 5322 and senate bill 4246) may be voted on before the close of the session. The act would require plastic packaging to be reduced by half, reduce toxics in packaging and prohibit plastic burning.

We are joined by Bennington College faculty member, former EPA Regional Administrator, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
