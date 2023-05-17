"Sunshine: A Graphic Novel" by Jarrett J. Krosoczka

When Jarrett J. Krosoczka was in high school, he was part of a program that sent students to be counselors at a camp for seriously ill kids and their families. Going into it, Jarrett was worried: Wouldn't it be depressing, to be around kids facing such a serious struggle? Wouldn't it be grim?

But instead of the shadow of death, Jarrett found something else at Camp Sunshine: the hope and determination that gets people through the most troubled of times. Now, in his follow-up to the National Book Award finalist "Hey, Kiddo," Jarrett brings readers back to Camp Sunshine so we can meet the campers and fellow counselors who changed the course of his life.