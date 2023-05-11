© 2023
2023 Kingston Earth Fair

By Joe Donahue
Published May 11, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
earth fair 2023.jpg
provided

The City of Kingston’s Annual Earth Fair is returning on Saturday, May 13. This year they have reimagined the popular family friendly event for the Kingston Waterfront!

This year’s Earth Fair will include live music, food trucks, children’s game and activities, a free swap market, electric vehicle displays, green education, sponsored boat rides, and more.

To tell us more, we welcome Director of Clearwater Inc. David Toman; Board President of Clearwater Inc., musician, and environmentalist Steve Stanne, and Clearwater Sloop musician, Grammy award winning music producer, and owner of Main Street Music in Beacon, New York David Bernz.

