© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Art School of Columbia County celebrates 10 years

By Joe Donahue
Published May 10, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT
ascc-logo.jpg
Provided

The Art School of Columbia County’s 10th Anniversary Celebration and Benefit takes place this Saturday, May13th from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. The event will allow you to browse and purchase artwork from ASCC's professional teaching artists.

ASCC offers year-round art programming for youth, teens and adults with a wide range of art classes and workshops. To tell us more - we welcome Director of the Art School of Columbia County Nancy Maurice Rogers and Vice President of the Board of Directors Michael Saltz.

Tags
The Roundtable artarts educationcolumbia county
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    5/10/23 RT Panel
    Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
  • Artwork for "Sorry for Your Loss"
    The Roundtable
    Michael Cruz Kayne's "Sorry For Your Loss" at Audible Theater’s Minetta Lane Theatre through 6/10
    Sarah LaDuke
    In his one-person show, “Sorry for Your Loss,” comedian Michael Cruz Kayne shares the story of immense grief arriving unexpectedly in his home – and what he’s learned and wants to share about living with the sadness and other surprising emotions that fill in the cracks after the death of someone you love. Kayne is now performing “Sorry for Your Loss” at Audible Theatre's Minetta Lane Theatre through June 10.Kayne is a veteran of the NY comedy scene, was a staff writer on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and a creative consultant for “Billy on the Street.” He is the host of the podcast “A Good Cry.”
  • Book covers for titles listed on this post
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.
  • Uta Hagen - Respect for Acting (Expanded edition)
    The Roundtable
    Uta Hagen "Respect for Acting" expanded edition
    Joe Donahue
    Uta Hagen was a legendary theatre practitioner. She originated the role of Martha in the 1962 Broadway premiere of “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by Edward AlbeeShe wrote two major books on acting. The first, “Respect for Acting” was published 50 years ago (and still sells very well). The second, “A Challenge for the Actor” was published in 1991. An expanded edition of “Respect for Acting” has been re-published this spring.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    5/9/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Albany’s Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, investigative journalist and RPI and UAlbany adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and Diplomat in residence at Bard College Frederic Hof.
  • hannahkarpman.jfif
    The Roundtable
    Dr. Hannah Karpman on findings in study about the crisis in children's mental healthcare
    Joe Donahue
    Dr. Hannah Karpman, Associate Professor at Smith School for Social Work and faculty member at The Shriver Center at Chan Medical School joins us to discuss a new study that shows that many children who go to the ER for a mental health crisis do not get sufficient follow-up care.
Load More