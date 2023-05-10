Art School of Columbia County celebrates 10 years

The Art School of Columbia County’s 10th Anniversary Celebration and Benefit takes place this Saturday, May13th from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. The event will allow you to browse and purchase artwork from ASCC's professional teaching artists.

ASCC offers year-round art programming for youth, teens and adults with a wide range of art classes and workshops. To tell us more - we welcome Director of the Art School of Columbia County Nancy Maurice Rogers and Vice President of the Board of Directors Michael Saltz.