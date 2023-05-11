© 2023
The Roundtable

"After the Miracle: The Political Crusades of Helen Keller" - an interview with Max Wallace

By Joe Donahue
Published May 11, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Grand Central Publishing
In historian Max Wallace's new book, "After the Miracle: The Political Crusades of Helen Keller" is the first major Helen Keller biography and more than 40 years. The book reframes history to focus on the powerful, under-explored story of Keller's adult life as a fervent advocate for racial justice, socialism and disability rights.

Max Wallace is a Canadian journalist, filmmaker, human rights activist, and New York Times best-selling author.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
