"After the Miracle: The Political Crusades of Helen Keller" - an interview with Max Wallace

In historian Max Wallace's new book, "After the Miracle: The Political Crusades of Helen Keller" is the first major Helen Keller biography and more than 40 years. The book reframes history to focus on the powerful, under-explored story of Keller's adult life as a fervent advocate for racial justice, socialism and disability rights.

Max Wallace is a Canadian journalist, filmmaker, human rights activist, and New York Times best-selling author.