Located 90 miles from New York City, the foothills of Catskill Mountains was once America’s top vacation destination. With over 500 resorts, 50,000 bungalow colonies and 1,000 rooming houses - for more than forty-five years, the Borscht Belt created a feeling of belonging for working and vacationing Jews, in a world where historically they had experienced much prejudice.

Before Las Vegas became world renowned for its entertainment, the Borscht Belt was the country’s entertainment destination. Stand-up Comedy originated in the theaters of the Borscht Belt resorts.

The mission of The Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project is to interpret and designate places important to the Borscht Belt’s vibrant history. The first historic marker dedication takes place May 25. To tell us more, we welcome Founder and Project Director Marisa Scheinfeld and Visual Coordinator Isaac Jeffreys.