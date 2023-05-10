© 2023
The Roundtable

Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project

By Joe Donahue
Published May 10, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
borschtbelthistoricalmarkerproject.org

Located 90 miles from New York City, the foothills of Catskill Mountains was once America’s top vacation destination. With over 500 resorts, 50,000 bungalow colonies and 1,000 rooming houses - for more than forty-five years, the Borscht Belt created a feeling of belonging for working and vacationing Jews, in a world where historically they had experienced much prejudice.

Before Las Vegas became world renowned for its entertainment, the Borscht Belt was the country’s entertainment destination. Stand-up Comedy originated in the theaters of the Borscht Belt resorts.

The mission of The Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project is to interpret and designate places important to the Borscht Belt’s vibrant history. The first historic marker dedication takes place May 25. To tell us more, we welcome Founder and Project Director Marisa Scheinfeld and Visual Coordinator Isaac Jeffreys.

The Roundtable Borscht Beltcatskillshistoryculturepreservationcomedyyiddishjewish
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
