Columbia County Habitat for Humanity has served local low-income individuals and families for 30 years by building 25 homes in six local communities and providing critical repair and accessibility improvements in many more. Founded in 1993, Columbia County Habitat is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023 and has adopted a progressive growth strategy to help address the lack of affordable housing in the area. The anniversary will be marked by several community events throughout the year culminating in a 30th Anniversary Celebration to be held in September.

Their next building project will take place in the Village of Philmont with an expected groundbreaking later this Spring. This project will consist of building two houses concurrently on separate but adjoining lots on Eagle Street. These houses will be the 26th and 27th built or rehabilitated over the last 30 years by Columbia County Habitat.

There is a charity auction entitled “Bags, Bling and Beautiful Things” scheduled for Saturday May 6 at 4pm at Meissner’s Auction Service in New Lebanon, New York. Proceeds from the fundraiser will directly support Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to create more affordable homeownership opportunities in Columbia County.

We welcome - Columbia County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Al Bellenchia; and Dolores Meissner of Meissner's Auction House, who is lending her expertise for a Habitat fundraiser for the third time since 2018.