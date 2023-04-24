Hait Project's 11th Annual Art and Soul Gala

The Haiti Project at Vassar College is having their11th annual Art and Soul Gala that raises funds for the staffing, supplies, and operation of a medical clinic for a full year in Haiti.

This year, we are honoring Nancy Belok and Gueslin Joassainvil, MD. Nancy has been a prominent advisor of our Health Initiative who passionately believes in our mission. Dr. Gueslin is the founding director and physician of our clinic in Haiti who has improved healthcare access and education in Fiervil since 2014.

The event is on Thursday, April 27 from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM at the Vassar Alumnae House. Vassar Student Jazz Club will be performing at the event and we are featuring an exclusive musical performance by Haitian-American artist Mic L'Ville. Original Haitian art will be available for sale.