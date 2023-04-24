© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Hait Project's 11th Annual Art and Soul Gala

By Joe Donahue
Published April 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
Vassar Haiti Project logo
Provided
/
Vassar Haiti Project

The Haiti Project at Vassar College is having their11th annual Art and Soul Gala that raises funds for the staffing, supplies, and operation of a medical clinic for a full year in Haiti.

This year, we are honoring Nancy Belok and Gueslin Joassainvil, MD. Nancy has been a prominent advisor of our Health Initiative who passionately believes in our mission. Dr. Gueslin is the founding director and physician of our clinic in Haiti who has improved healthcare access and education in Fiervil since 2014.

The event is on Thursday, April 27 from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM at the Vassar Alumnae House. Vassar Student Jazz Club will be performing at the event and we are featuring an exclusive musical performance by Haitian-American artist Mic L'Ville. Original Haitian art will be available for sale.

Tags
The Roundtable haitivassar haiti projectVassar College
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/24/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of the Future of Computing Institute at RPI Jim Hendler, Albany Law School Professor of Law, Director of The Justice Center and Director of Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 123
    Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/21/23 RT Panel - Earth Day Edition
    We mark Earth Day 2023 with some of the most impressive minds working on climate change issues today. Joining us for the discussion: WAMC's Alan Chartock, Former EPA Regional Administrator Judith Enck, Award-winning author, activist, and educator Bill McKibben, Pulitzer Prize–winning author of "The Sixth Extinction," Elizabeth Kolbert, and contributing editor at Rolling Stone, where he has covered climate change for more than a decade, Jeff Goodell.
Load More