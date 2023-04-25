© 2023
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Kinderhook Memorial Library's "Behind the Scenes" art studio tour

By Joe Donahue
Published April 25, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
kinderhook-behindthescenes.jpg
https://www.kmlarttour.com/

Kinderhook Memorial Library celebrates area artists with a tour of their studios on April 29 and 30, 2023, “Behind the Scenes: An Intimate View into the Studios of Local Artists”.

This tour will provide a glimpse of artists, their works, and what has informed and influenced their particular artistic expression. This diverse studio tour includes painting, ceramics, textiles, children’s illustrations, and photography. The event will be self-guided and a map to the studios will be provided.

Artists from Kinderhook, Stuyvesant, Valatie, and Ghent are represented in this Artists Studio Tour weekend.

Proceeds from this event will directly support the youth programs and activities throughout the year, such as the Summer Reading Program and the Battle of the Books.

Joining us – we welcome artists John Morra, Anne Schaefer, Patrick Harbron; and Event Organizer Brad Lohrenz.

Joe Donahue
Joe Donahue
