The Roundtable

Sarah Maslin Nir's "The Flying Horse"

By Joe Donahue
Published April 24, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
Trendsetter is a horse destined to fly - in more ways than one. Sarah is a horse-loving seventh grader who has a secret and a fear of losing the one thing she loves most in the world. Separated by an ocean, a horse and a girl’s parallel struggles to be their best include lots of luck and grit, some stubbornness, and a few failures.

It is only when they find each other that the two kindred spirits find themselves. Together they learn that what’s important in life isn’t greatness—it’s being great at being you.

Sarah Maslin Nir is a Pulitzer Prize–nominated New York Times reporter and the author of "Horse Crazy: The Story of a Woman and a World in Love with an Animal." Her new book is "The Flying Horse."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
