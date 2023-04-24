Sarah Maslin Nir’s “The Flying Horse”

Trendsetter is a horse destined to fly - in more ways than one. Sarah is a horse-loving seventh grader who has a secret and a fear of losing the one thing she loves most in the world. Separated by an ocean, a horse and a girl’s parallel struggles to be their best include lots of luck and grit, some stubbornness, and a few failures.

It is only when they find each other that the two kindred spirits find themselves. Together they learn that what’s important in life isn’t greatness—it’s being great at being you.

Sarah Maslin Nir is a Pulitzer Prize–nominated New York Times reporter and the author of "Horse Crazy: The Story of a Woman and a World in Love with an Animal." Her new book is "The Flying Horse."