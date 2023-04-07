© 2023
Chester Theatre Company 2023 season preview

By Joe Donahue
Published April 7, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
chestertheatrecompany-summer2023.jpg
Provided

Recently appointed Co-Producing Artistic Directors James Barry and Tara Franklin have announced Chester Theatre Company's 2023 season, the first under their direction. Barry and Franklin are known for their award-winning work on the Town Hall Theatre stage, and they are now heading the organization and programming works for Chester audiences.

The season embraces a range of humor and heart and includes works by MacArthur Fellow and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker; Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph; and Loy A. Webb and Peter Sinn Nachtrieb.

James Barry and Tara Franklin join us.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
