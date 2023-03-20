Mike Stinson and Johnny Irion "Working My Way Down" record release show at The Egremont Barn 3/25

In the mid-90s, Mike Stinson and Johnny Irion lived and wrote songs in an old farmhouse behind a rehearsal studio called The Alley. Already accomplished musicians working as sidemen in other bands, together they studied the elements of songwriting by dissecting the greats and honed these chops into a uniquely cool hybrid country fried rock sound of their own.

Mike and Johnny kept in touch and now twenty-five years later have finally made the record they always wanted to make. “Working My Way Down” features eleven songs recorded on an analog tape machine that was housed in Jackson Browne's studio that now is planted in Johnny’s home studio. They will be having an album release party on Saturday at The Egremont Barn – a day after the album comes out.