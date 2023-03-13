© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

The untold history of women who changed sports and the world

By Joe Donahue
Published March 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Book cover for "When Women Stood"
Rowman & Littlefield Publishers
/

From early Amazons to modern-day athletes, women have been fighting for their rightful place in the world. The history of these female athletes has often been neglected, yet it is through sports that women have changed society, gaining entry into education, travel, politics, and more.

The book, “When Women Stood: The Untold History of Females Who Changed Sports and the World,” is a chronicle of the amazing women who refused to accept the status quo and fought for something better for themselves and for those who would follow.

Alexandra Allred is a former professional athlete who made sports history when she won the first-ever U.S. Women’s Bobsled Championship when she was over four months pregnant.

Tags
The Roundtable womenWomen’s Equitysportssportathleteathletes
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • bigbrothersbigsisterssouthernadk-logo.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks Bowl of Kids' Sake 2023
    Joe Donahue
    Bowl for Kids’ Sake has been helping kids in the community for over 37 years. It is the signature event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks and is held annually in the Fall at King Pin’s Alley in SGF. This year it is being held March 24-26.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    RT Panel 3/13/23
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 117
    Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • Posters for films nominated for "Best Picture" in the 2023 Academy Awards
    The Roundtable
    2023 Oscar talk with Thelma Adams
    Joe Donahue
    The 2023 Academy Award ceremony will take place this Sunday at 8pm in Hollywood, California. That means it's time to talk Oscars with our good friend Thelma Adams. Thelma is the author of the historical novel "Bittersweet Brooklyn," the best selling "The Last Woman Standing" and "Play Date." In addition to her fiction work, she is a prominent American film critic and an outspoken voice in the Hollywood community. She comes to us this morning in her role as an acclaimed Oscar-ologist.
Load More