The untold history of women who changed sports and the world

From early Amazons to modern-day athletes, women have been fighting for their rightful place in the world. The history of these female athletes has often been neglected, yet it is through sports that women have changed society, gaining entry into education, travel, politics, and more.

The book, “When Women Stood: The Untold History of Females Who Changed Sports and the World,” is a chronicle of the amazing women who refused to accept the status quo and fought for something better for themselves and for those who would follow.

Alexandra Allred is a former professional athlete who made sports history when she won the first-ever U.S. Women’s Bobsled Championship when she was over four months pregnant.