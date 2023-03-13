© 2023
The Roundtable

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks Bowl of Kids' Sake 2023

By Joe Donahue
Published March 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks to change the lives of children facing adversity for the better, forever. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks works with youth in communities across Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties. Their mentors work with children in the community, in the schools, and many places in between.

As the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through 18, in our community. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake has been helping kids in the community for over 37 years. It is the signature event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks and is held annually in the Fall at King Pin’s Alley in SGF. This year it is being held March 24-26.

We are joined by CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks Bill Moon and Development Coordinator Marie Busse.

