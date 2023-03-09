2023 Oscar talk with Thelma Adams
The 2023 Academy Award ceremony will take place this Sunday at 8pm in Hollywood, California. That means it's time to talk Oscars with our good friend Thelma Adams. Thelma is the author of the historical novel "Bittersweet Brooklyn," the best selling "The Last Woman Standing" and "Play Date." In addition to her fiction work, she is a prominent American film critic and an outspoken voice in the Hollywood community. She comes to us this morning in her role as an acclaimed Oscar-ologist.