© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

2023 Oscar talk with Thelma Adams

By Joe Donahue
Published March 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST
Posters for films nominated for "Best Picture" in the 2023 Academy Awards
Various studios
/
Posters for films nominated for "Best Picture" in the 2023 Academy Awards

The 2023 Academy Award ceremony will take place this Sunday at 8pm in Hollywood, California. That means it's time to talk Oscars with our good friend Thelma Adams. Thelma is the author of the historical novel "Bittersweet Brooklyn," the best selling "The Last Woman Standing" and "Play Date." In addition to her fiction work, she is a prominent American film critic and an outspoken voice in the Hollywood community. She comes to us this morning in her role as an acclaimed Oscar-ologist.

Tags
The Roundtable thelma adamsOscarsfilmfilm industryAcademy Awardsmovieacademy award
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • 2022-oscarnominatedbestpicture-posters.jpg
    The Roundtable
    2022 Oscar talk with Thelma Adams
    Joe Donahue
    The 2022 Academy Award ceremony will take place this Sunday at 8pm in Hollywood, California. Oscar contenders include Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," and Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up." Also making the Best Picture nominee list: "Coda", "Dune", "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "Drive My Car," and "Belfast." With all of that information and 10 great movies and a lot of other nominations - let's talk Oscars with our good friend Thelma Adams. Thelma is the author of the historical novel "Bittersweet Brooklyn," the best selling "The Last Woman Standing" and "Play Date." In addition to her fiction work, she is a prominent American film critic and an outspoken voice in the Hollywood community. She comes to us this morning in her role as an acclaimed Oscar-ologist.
  • posters for films nominated for best picture oscar 2020
    Arts & Culture
    2020 Oscar Talk With Thelma Adams
    Joe Donahue
    Leading the Oscar nominations is “Joker” with 11. The supervillain origin story is closely followed by three movies: “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in…
  • Movie posters for Black Panther, BlaKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star is Born, Vice
    Arts & Culture
    2019 Oscar Talk With Thelma Adams
    Joe Donahue
    The 91st Academy Awards happen this Sunday. The ceremony itself has been plagued with controversies for months. But, by the weekend, it will be time to…
  • Oscars 2018 Best Film posters
    Arts & Culture
    2018 Oscar Talk With Thelma Adams
    Joe Donahue
    Thelma Adams is an established figure in the entertainment industry. For two decades, she has penned celebrity features and film criticism for…
  • Film posters for Best Film Oscar nomineeds for 2017
    Arts & Culture
    2017 Oscar Talk With Thelma Adams
    Joe Donahue
    Thelma Adams is an established figure in the entertainment industry. For two decades, she has penned celebrity features and film criticism for…
  • Thelma Adams
    The Roundtable
    2016 Oscar Talk with Thelma Adams
    Joe Donahue
    The 88th Academy Awards will air on ABC this coming Sunday night. Thelma Adams joins us to discuss the nominees. An established entertainment journalist…
  • thelmaadams.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    2015 Oscar Talk with Thelma Adams
    Joe Donahue
    Nobody knows movies like Thelma Adams. So, we wanted to talk with her about this coming Sunday night’s Academy Awards and find out her thoughts on…
  • thelmaadams.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    2014 Oscar Talk with Thelma Adams
    Joe Donahue
    Nobody knows movies like Thelma Adams. So, we wanted to talk with her about Sunday night’s Academy Awards and find out her thoughts on possible winners…
Load More