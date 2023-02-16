"A Year of Moons: Stories from the Adirondack Foothills" by Joseph Bruchac

"A Year of Moons: Stories from the Adirondack Foothills," is a collection of essays by award winning author (and our friend) Joseph Bruchac. The collection is a reflection on the rhythms of the land, the lunar cycles of the year, the plants and animals that surround us, and the connections that link humans, animals and the land.

Joseph Bruchac lives in the Adirondack Mountain foothills town of Greenfield Center, New York, in the same house where his maternal grandparents raised him. Much of his writing draws on that land and his Native American ancestry.