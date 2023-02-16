© 2023

"A Year of Moons: Stories from the Adirondack Foothills" by Joseph Bruchac

By Joe Donahue
Published February 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
"A Year of Moons: Stories from the Adirondack Foothills," is a collection of essays by award winning author (and our friend) Joseph Bruchac. The collection is a reflection on the rhythms of the land, the lunar cycles of the year, the plants and animals that surround us, and the connections that link humans, animals and the land.

Joseph Bruchac lives in the Adirondack Mountain foothills town of Greenfield Center, New York, in the same house where his maternal grandparents raised him. Much of his writing draws on that land and his Native American ancestry.

Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
