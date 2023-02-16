2/16/23 RT Panel

In the first of a multivolume set, "The McCartney Legacy, Vol 1: 1969-73" captures the life of Paul McCartney in the years immediately following the dissolution of the Beatles, a period in which McCartney recreated himself as both a man and a musician. Informed by hundreds of interviews, extensive ground up research, and thousands of never-before-seen documents the book is an in depth, revealing exploration of McCartney’s creative and personal lives beyond the Beatles. Allan Kozinn joins us.

