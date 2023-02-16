© 2023
New York state Senate rejects Hector LaSalle's nomination for chief judge in setback for Gov. Hochul
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

2/16/23 RT Panel

Published February 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of the Future of Computing Institute at RPI Jim Hendler, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelfran bermanJim Hendlerjudy patrick
