The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, NY unveils 60th Anniversary Exhibition schedule

By Joe Donahue
Published February 15, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
Hyde Collection Courtyard
Hyde Collection Courtyard
/

Infused with excitement for the future, The Hyde Collection has unveiled its 60thAnniversary Exhibition schedule, showcasing three current exhibitions, they have announced three full-time curators to support the Museum’s bright future.

The Hyde offers significant national and international exhibitions and a packed schedule of events that help visitors experience art in new ways. The Museum has expanded considerably over sixty years from the historic Hyde home. It includes a modern museum complex with an auditorium, classroom, five galleries, and a state-of-the-art storage facility.

We are joined by Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art Derin Tanyol, and Curator of the Permanent Collection Bryn Schockmel.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
