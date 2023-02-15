The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, NY unveils 60th Anniversary Exhibition schedule
Infused with excitement for the future, The Hyde Collection has unveiled its 60thAnniversary Exhibition schedule, showcasing three current exhibitions, they have announced three full-time curators to support the Museum’s bright future.
The Hyde offers significant national and international exhibitions and a packed schedule of events that help visitors experience art in new ways. The Museum has expanded considerably over sixty years from the historic Hyde home. It includes a modern museum complex with an auditorium, classroom, five galleries, and a state-of-the-art storage facility.
We are joined by Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art Derin Tanyol, and Curator of the Permanent Collection Bryn Schockmel.