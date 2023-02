“B.F.F.: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found” by Christie Tate is the latest from the author of “Group,” a New York Times bestseller and Reese’s Book Club Pick. The new book is a powerful memoir about Christie Tate’s lifelong struggle to sustain female friendship, and the friend who helps her find the human connection she seeks.

Christie Tate will sign and discuss the new memoir tonight at 6 p.m. at The Book House in Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, New York.