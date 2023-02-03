"Cassoulet Confessions" - a food memoir by Sylvie Bigar

The book "Cassoulet Confessions" is a memoir by food and travel writer Sylvie Bigar that reveals how a simple journalistic assignment sparked a culinary obsession and transcended into a quest for identity.

Set in the stunning southern French countryside, her memoir conveys hunger for authentic food and a universal hunger for home. Sylvie travels across the Atlantic from her home in New York to the origin of cassoulet – in Southern France. There she immerses herself in all things cassoulet: the quintessential historic meat and bean stew.

From her first spoonful, she is transported back to her dramatic childhood in Geneva, Switzerland, and finds herself journeying through an unexpected rabbit hole of memories. Not only does she discover the deeper meanings of her ancestral French cuisine, but she is ultimately transformed by having to face her unsettling, complex family history.