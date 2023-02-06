© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

2023 at Barrington Stage - a preview with new Artistic Director Alan Paul

By Joe Donahue
Published February 6, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST
10x10 artwork

Barrington Stage Company, under the leadership of new Artistic Director Alan Paul, will produce a 2023 season that will feature two major musical revivals, two world premiere plays, and two modern classic play revivals.

But first, we will get a preview of the Barrington Stage Company’s 2023 10×10 New Play Festival – 10 Ten-Minute Plays by 10 playwrights which runs from February 16 - March 5 on the St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Tags
The Roundtable 10x10 new play festivalbarrington stagebarrington stage companytheaterpittsfield
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • jeffhobbs-childrenofthestate-scribner.jpg
    The Roundtable
    New book examines the juvenile justice system in the U.S.
    Joe Donahue
    Jeff Hobbs is the bestselling author of "The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace." His new book is a groundbreaking look at the school-to-prison pipeline and life in the juvenile “justice” system.There has been very little written about juvenile detention and the path to justice. For many kids, a mistake made at age thirteen or fourteen—often resulting from external factors coupled with a biologically immature brain—can resonate through the rest of their lives, making high school difficult, college nearly impossible, and a middle-class life a mere fantasy.In "Children of the State," Jeff Hobbs challenges any preconceived perceptions about how the juvenile justice system works—and demonstrates: No one so young should ever be considered irredeemable.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    2/6/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
  • Mahmuda poster for the documentary "Hudson, America"
    The Roundtable
    New documentary "Hudson, America" screens at Hudson Hall on 2/4
    Sarah LaDuke
    From 2016-2022, filmmakers Zuzka Kurtz and Geoffrey Hug documented six 1st generation Bangladeshi immigrants from Hudson, NY as they graduated high school and journeyed to colleges around the northeast. The unexpected political events of those years propelled the students to confront anti-immigrant sentiments, the #MeToo movement, forbidden love, and their parents’ idea of “The American Dream.”The resulting documentary film “Hudson, America” will screen at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York on Saturday, February 4 at 4 p.m.
  • kunstler.jpg
    The Roundtable
    iTheatre Saratoga and ANDTheatre Company present “Kunstler” at Universal Preservation Hall
    Joe Donahue
    Famous for defending the Chicago Seven and his involvement at Attica and Wounded Knee, attorney William Kunstler had an outsize personality and a tremendous appetite for life. In the play “Kunstler,” tensions flare when he arrives on a college campus to give a seminar. The brilliant young law student assigned to introduce him objects to his appearance and is determined to confront him. “Kunstler” will run at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York February 3-5.
  • Cover for "Bomb" - graphic novel
    The Roundtable
    Bomb: The Graphic Novel event at Northshire in Saratoga Springs
    Joe Donahue
    Steve Sheinkin's, Bomb, was a Newbery honor and National Book Awards finalist. It is now a graphic novel, illustrated by Nick Bertozzi. The Bomb Graphic Novel is an adaptation of the award-winning nonfiction book, which tells the fascinating and frightening true story behind the atomic bomb. Steve Sheinkin and Nick Bertozzi will be at Northshire Saratoga tonight at 6 p.m. for a talk and signing about Bomb: The Graphic Novel.
Load More