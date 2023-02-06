2023 at Barrington Stage - a preview with new Artistic Director Alan Paul

Barrington Stage Company, under the leadership of new Artistic Director Alan Paul, will produce a 2023 season that will feature two major musical revivals, two world premiere plays, and two modern classic play revivals.

But first, we will get a preview of the Barrington Stage Company’s 2023 10×10 New Play Festival – 10 Ten-Minute Plays by 10 playwrights which runs from February 16 - March 5 on the St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.