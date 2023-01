Steve Sheinkin's, Bomb, was a Newbery honor and National Book Awards finalist. It is now a graphic novel, illustrated by Nick Bertozzi. The Bomb Graphic Novel is an adaptation of the award-winning nonfiction book, which tells the fascinating and frightening true story behind the atomic bomb.

Steve Sheinkin and Nick Bertozzi will be at Northshire Saratoga tonight at 6 p.m. for a talk and signing about Bomb: The Graphic Novel.