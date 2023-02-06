© 2023
New book examines the juvenile justice system in the U.S.

By Joe Donahue
Published February 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST
jeffhobbs-childrenofthestate-scribner.jpg
Scribner
/

Jeff Hobbs is the bestselling author of "The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace." His new book is a groundbreaking look at the school-to-prison pipeline and life in the juvenile “justice” system.

There has been very little written about juvenile detention and the path to justice. For many kids, a mistake made at age thirteen or fourteen—often resulting from external factors coupled with a biologically immature brain—can resonate through the rest of their lives, making high school difficult, college nearly impossible, and a middle-class life a mere fantasy.

In "Children of the State," Jeff Hobbs challenges any preconceived perceptions about how the juvenile justice system works—and demonstrates: No one so young should ever be considered irredeemable.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
