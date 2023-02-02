© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

iTheatre Saratoga and ANDTheatre Company present “Kunstler” at Universal Preservation Hall

By Joe Donahue
Published February 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST
kunstler.jpg
Provided
/

Famous for defending the Chicago Seven and his involvement at Attica and Wounded Knee, attorney William Kunstler had an outsize personality and a tremendous appetite for life.

In the play “Kunstler,” tensions flare when he arrives on a college campus to give a seminar. The brilliant young law student assigned to introduce him objects to his appearance and is determined to confront him.

iTheatre Saratoga and ANDTheatre Company present “Kunstler” at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York February 3-5.

The play is written by Jeffrey Sweet, directed by Megan Fay, and stars Broadway veteran Jeffrey McCarthy in in the title role.

Tags
The Roundtable jeff mccarthyactorplayUniversal Preservation Hallwilliam kunstler
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    2/2/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Peabody and Emmy Award winning journalist Linda Ellerbee, Albany Law School Professor of Law, Director of The Justice Center, and Director of Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson, and Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman.
  • Book cover for "Untouchable" by Elie Honig
    The Roundtable
    "Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It" by Elie Honig
    Joe Donahue
    In "Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It," CNN senior legal analyst and nationally bestselling author Elie Honig explores America’s two-tier justice system, explaining how the rich, the famous, and the powerful— including, most notoriously, Donald Trump—manipulate the legal system to escape justice and get away with vast misdeeds.
  • Book covers for titles listed on this post.
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Golden Notebook
    Joe Donahue
    Drew Broussard and James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.
  • rikers-anoralhistory.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "Rikers: An Oral History" questions the nature of justice in America
    Joe Donahue
    Prize-winning journalists Graham Rayman and Reuven Blau have spent two years interviewing more than 130 people comprising a broad cross section of lives touched by New York City’s Rikers Island prison complex. The portrait that emerges calls into question the very nature of justice in America. The new book is "Rikers: An Oral History."
  • The January 6th Report
    The Roundtable
    A discussion of The January 6th Report with David Remnick
    Joe Donahue
    On January 6, 2021, insurgents stormed the U.S. Capitol, an act of domestic terror without parallel in American history, designed to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. In a resolution six months later, the House of Representatives called it "one of the darkest days of our democracy," and established a special committee to investigate how and why the attack happened.Celadon Books, in collaboration with The New Yorker, presents the committee's final report, the definitive account of January 6th and what led up to it, based on more than a year of investigation by nine members of Congress and committee staff, with a preface by David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker and a winner of the Pulitzer Prize, and an epilogue by Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a member of the committee.
Load More