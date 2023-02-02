Famous for defending the Chicago Seven and his involvement at Attica and Wounded Knee, attorney William Kunstler had an outsize personality and a tremendous appetite for life.

In the play “Kunstler,” tensions flare when he arrives on a college campus to give a seminar. The brilliant young law student assigned to introduce him objects to his appearance and is determined to confront him.

iTheatre Saratoga and ANDTheatre Company present “Kunstler” at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York February 3-5.

The play is written by Jeffrey Sweet, directed by Megan Fay, and stars Broadway veteran Jeffrey McCarthy in in the title role.