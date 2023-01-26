© 2023
The Roundtable

Hubbard Hall presents "Fun Home"

By Joe Donahue
Published January 26, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST
hubbardhall.org

The 2015 Tony Award Wing Best Musical "Fun Home" will run February 3-12 at Hubbard Hall in Cambridge, New York. Adapted from Alison Bechdel's groundbreaking graphic novel, "Fun Home" is an honest, original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

We are joined by Hubbard Hall's Executive & Artistic director David Snider, who is also taking the stage in this production and playing Bruce, Director of "Fun Home" Kirk Jackson, and actors Liz Gurland and Kate Pistone.

fun home, musical theater, hubbard hall, cambridge ny, Alison Bechdel
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
