Hubbard Hall presents "Fun Home"

The 2015 Tony Award Wing Best Musical "Fun Home" will run February 3-12 at Hubbard Hall in Cambridge, New York. Adapted from Alison Bechdel's groundbreaking graphic novel, "Fun Home" is an honest, original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

We are joined by Hubbard Hall's Executive & Artistic director David Snider, who is also taking the stage in this production and playing Bruce, Director of "Fun Home" Kirk Jackson, and actors Liz Gurland and Kate Pistone.