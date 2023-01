Winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, T.S. Eliot was considered the greatest English-language poet of his generation. Raised in St. Louis, shaped by his youth in Boston, he reinvented himself as an Englishman after converting to the Anglican Church. Like the authoritative yet restrained voice in his prose, he was the epitome of reserve. But there was another side to Eliot, as acclaimed biographer Lyndall Gordon reveals in her new biography, "The Hyacinth Girl."

