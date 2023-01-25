"The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House" by Chris Whipple

In January of 2021, the Biden administration inherited the most daunting array of challenges since FDR’s presidency: a lethal pandemic, a plummeting economy, an unresolved twenty-year war, and the aftermath of an attack on the Capitol that polarized the country. Waves of crises followed, including the fallout from a divisive Supreme Court, raging inflation, and Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Now, in "The Fight of His Life," prizewinning journalist Chris Whipple takes us inside the Oval Office as the critical decisions of Biden’s presidency are being made.

Chris Whipple is an author, political analyst, and Emmy Award–winning documentary filmmaker.

