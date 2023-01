This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.

List:

Rough Sleepers by Tracy Kidder

Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor

Small World by Laura Zigman

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka

Jenny and the Cat Club by Esther Averill

William Klein: YES by William Kllein and David Campany

Fight Night by Miriam Toews