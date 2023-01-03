© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox

By Joe Donahue
Published January 3, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST
bookpicks010323.jpg
Provided
/
Assorted Publishers

Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

List:
Scene of the Crime by Patrick Modiano
Galatea by Madeline Miller
Cat Brushing by Jane Campbell
City of Newsmen: Public Lies and Professional Secrets in Cold War Washington by Kathryn McGarr
The Literary Mafia: Jews, Publishing, and Postwar American Literature by Josh Lambert
Milkweed Smithereens and Midwinter Day by Bernadette Mayer

Event:
Midwinter Day Marathon Reading - Saturday, January 7 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Co-hosted by The Lenox Library and The Bookstore, in association with St. Rocco’s Poetry Collective in Albany, NY

Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsmatt tannenbaumbookstore in lenox
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More