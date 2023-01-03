Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox

Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

List:

Scene of the Crime by Patrick Modiano

Galatea by Madeline Miller

Cat Brushing by Jane Campbell

City of Newsmen: Public Lies and Professional Secrets in Cold War Washington by Kathryn McGarr

The Literary Mafia: Jews, Publishing, and Postwar American Literature by Josh Lambert

Milkweed Smithereens and Midwinter Day by Bernadette Mayer

Event:

Midwinter Day Marathon Reading - Saturday, January 7 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Co-hosted by The Lenox Library and The Bookstore, in association with St. Rocco’s Poetry Collective in Albany, NY

