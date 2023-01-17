Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore
Today's Book Picks list comes from Rachel Person of The Northshire Bookstore.
List:
People Person by Candice Carty-Williams
Thistlefoot by Gennarose Nethercott
When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
The Matchmaker's Gift by Linda Cohen Loigman
Dickens and Prince: A Particular Kind of Genius by Nick Hornby
Gateau: The Surprising Simplicity of French Cakes by Aleksandra Crapanzano
Princess of the Wild Sea by Megan Frazer Blakemore
Today is a Me Day by E.V. Starkey