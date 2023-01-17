© 2023
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published January 17, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST
Book covers for titles listed on this page
Assorted publishers

Today's Book Picks list comes from Rachel Person of The Northshire Bookstore.

List:
People Person by Candice Carty-Williams
Thistlefoot by Gennarose Nethercott
When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
The Matchmaker's Gift by Linda Cohen Loigman
Dickens and Prince: A Particular Kind of Genius by Nick Hornby
Gateau: The Surprising Simplicity of French Cakes by Aleksandra Crapanzano
Princess of the Wild Sea by Megan Frazer Blakemore
Today is a Me Day by E.V. Starkey

The Roundtable Book Picks
