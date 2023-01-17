Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore

Today's Book Picks list comes from Rachel Person of The Northshire Bookstore.

List:

People Person by Candice Carty-Williams

Thistlefoot by Gennarose Nethercott

When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

The Matchmaker's Gift by Linda Cohen Loigman

Dickens and Prince: A Particular Kind of Genius by Nick Hornby

Gateau: The Surprising Simplicity of French Cakes by Aleksandra Crapanzano

Princess of the Wild Sea by Megan Frazer Blakemore

Today is a Me Day by E.V. Starkey