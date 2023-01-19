© 2023
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

New book uncovers police brutality and corruption in Oakland, CA

By Joe Donahue
Published January 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST
Book cover for "The Riders Come Out at Night"
Atria
/

No municipality has been under court oversight to reform its police department as long as the city of Oakland. The new book "The Riders Come Out at Night" is the culmination of over twenty-one years of reporting.

In it, Ali Winston and Darwin BondGraham shine a light on the jackbooted police culture, lack of political will, and misguided leadership that have conspired to stymie meaningful reform. The authors trace the history of Oakland since its inception through the lens of the city’s police department, through the Palmer Raids, McCarthyism, and the Civil Rights struggle, the Black Panthers and crack eras, to Oakland’s present-day revival.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
