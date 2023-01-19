New book uncovers police brutality and corruption in Oakland, CA

No municipality has been under court oversight to reform its police department as long as the city of Oakland. The new book "The Riders Come Out at Night" is the culmination of over twenty-one years of reporting.

In it, Ali Winston and Darwin BondGraham shine a light on the jackbooted police culture, lack of political will, and misguided leadership that have conspired to stymie meaningful reform. The authors trace the history of Oakland since its inception through the lens of the city’s police department, through the Palmer Raids, McCarthyism, and the Civil Rights struggle, the Black Panthers and crack eras, to Oakland’s present-day revival.