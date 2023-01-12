Albany Symphony's weekend concerts at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

The Albany Symphony, led by Music Director David Alan Miller, celebrates the New Year with the return of Scottish soloist Dame Evelyn Glennie on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:30pm and Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

World-renowned percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie returns to join the ASO for a concerto by Kamran Ince on a program also featuring a new work by American composer Harriet Steinke, and one of the greatest orchestral finales of all time -- Sibelius’ awe-inspiring Symphony No. 5.

Grammy Award-winning Maestro David Alan Miller joins us a preview this morning along with aforementioned composers Kamran Ince and Harriet Steinke.