Albany Symphony's weekend concerts at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Published January 12, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST
albany_symphony.jpeg

The Albany Symphony, led by Music Director David Alan Miller, celebrates the New Year with the return of Scottish soloist Dame Evelyn Glennie on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:30pm and Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

World-renowned percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie returns to join the ASO for a concerto by Kamran Ince on a program also featuring a new work by American composer Harriet Steinke, and one of the greatest orchestral finales of all time -- Sibelius’ awe-inspiring Symphony No. 5.

Grammy Award-winning Maestro David Alan Miller joins us a preview this morning along with aforementioned composers Kamran Ince and Harriet Steinke.

classical musicalbany symphonycomposertroy savings bank music hall
