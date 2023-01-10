© 2023
The Roundtable

Novelist Elinor Lipman in South Hadley, MA tonight

By Joe Donahue
Published January 10, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
Harper Collins
/

Elinor Lipman is one of America’s most beloved contemporary novelists. Her latest, Ms. Demeanor, is the witty story about love under house arrest. Jane Morgan is a valued member of her law firm—or was, until a prudish neighbor, binoculars poised, observes her having sex on the roof of her NYC apartment building. Police are summoned, and a punishing judge sentences her to six months of home confinement. When a doorman lets slip that Jane isn't the only resident wearing an ankle monitor, she strikes up a friendship with fellow white-collar felon. As she tries to adapt to life within her apartment walls, she discovers she hasn’t heard the end of that tattletale neighbor. Elinor Lipman will be talking about and signing her novel tonight at 7 PM at Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and she joins us this morning.

The Roundtable novelhouse arrestodyssey bookshop
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
