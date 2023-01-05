© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

“Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence” by psychiatrist and author Dr. Anna Lembke

By Joe Donahue
Published January 5, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST
annalembke-dopaminenation-dutton.jpg
Provided
/
Dutton

“Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence” by Psychiatrist and author Dr. Anna Lembke, offers insight into managing compulsive overconsumption in the age of abundance.

Dr. Lembke explores new scientific discoveries that explain why the relentless pursuit of pleasure leads to pain, while also offering practical solutions for finding a way back to a balanced life.

Anna Lembke is the medical director of Stanford Addiction Medicine, program director for the Stanford Addiction Medicine Fellowship, and chief of the Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic.

Tags
The Roundtable psychologyconsumptionpleasure
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/5/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, Chairman of Capital District Latinos Dan Irizarry, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and investment banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman.
  • dacherkeltner-awe.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life" by Dacher Keltner
    Joe Donahue
    In the new book “Awe,” Dacher Keltner presents a radical investigation and deeply personal inquiry into this elusive emotion.
  • screen-shot-2022-09-08-at-2-42-57-pm.png
    The Roundtable
    The application portal for Institute of Nonprofit Leadership and Community Development's Emerging Nonprofit Leadership Accelerator is open
    Joe Donahue
    The Institute of Nonprofit Leadership and Community Development’s Emerging Nonprofit Leadership Accelerator (ENLA) is an intensive training and mentorship program designed to build leadership excellence, nurture a thriving and collaborative network of nonprofit professionals, and provide a talent pipeline for organizations serving the greater Capital Region.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/4/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, and Diplomat in residence at Bard College Frederic Hof.
  • Album covers for music played in this segment.
    The Roundtable
    Will Hermes - Best Music of 2022
    Sarah LaDuke
    In this segment we take a musical adventure through 2022 with Will Hermes – our pal and music contributor to NPR, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. Will is the author of “Love Goes to Buildings on Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Forever” and the upcoming “Lou Reed: The King of New York” – which will be published by FSG in 2023.
Load More