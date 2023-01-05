“Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence” by Psychiatrist and author Dr. Anna Lembke, offers insight into managing compulsive overconsumption in the age of abundance.

Dr. Lembke explores new scientific discoveries that explain why the relentless pursuit of pleasure leads to pain, while also offering practical solutions for finding a way back to a balanced life.

Anna Lembke is the medical director of Stanford Addiction Medicine, program director for the Stanford Addiction Medicine Fellowship, and chief of the Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic.