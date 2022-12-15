"Making Sense of a United Ireland" by Brendan O'Leary

Will Ireland really reunite?

Throughout the century since partition the unification of the two parts of the island seemed impossible. Many still feel that it is, particularly because of the bloody legacy of past conflict.

"Making Sense of a United Ireland" is a landmark exploration of this most contentious of issues. Distinguished political scientist Brendan O'Leary - a global expert on divided places, who has been profoundly engaged with the Irish question for nearly four decades - argues that the time to consider the future of the island of Ireland is now.