Shakespeare and Company presents a staged-reading of "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly"

This December, Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusetts takes audiences to the lively world of Jane Austen-inspired theater with a costumed, staged reading of “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon.

As the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, the home of “Pride and Prejudice” protagonists Darcy and Elizabeth, the ever-dependable Mary Bennet is growing tired of her role as a dutiful middle sister, in contrast to her siblings’ romantic escapades. At the same time, an unexpected guest sparks her hopes for an intellectual match, independence, and possibly even love.

The production is directed by Ariel Bock – who has been an actor, director and voice teacher at Shakespeare & Company for more than 20 years, and an Artistic Associate there since 1995. She has also been on the faculty as an acting or voice teacher at Dartmouth College, Smith College and MIT and has led many workshops both for professional and pre-professional actors and for those interested in Theater-in-Education.