Rockwell holiday illustrations, Eloise, and more at The Norman Rockwell Museum

We go now to the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts to discuss a pair of exhibits on display during this holiday season.

“Norman Rockwell’s Spirit of the Holidays” and “Eloise and More: The Life and Art of Hilary Knight” each celebrate illustration and will excite art fans of all ages.

To tell us more, we welcome Sue Elliott, Chief Audience Officer for The Norman Rockwell Museum. Sue oversees programming, visitor services, and public operations.