The Roundtable

Rockwell holiday illustrations, Eloise, and more at The Norman Rockwell Museum

By Joe Donahue
Published December 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST
Eloise-Plaza-designdetail_use-scaled.jpg
Eloise design for The Plaza Hotel, 1999

We go now to the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts to discuss a pair of exhibits on display during this holiday season.

“Norman Rockwell’s Spirit of the Holidays” and “Eloise and More: The Life and Art of Hilary Knight” each celebrate illustration and will excite art fans of all ages.

To tell us more, we welcome Sue Elliott, Chief Audience Officer for The Norman Rockwell Museum. Sue oversees programming, visitor services, and public operations.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
