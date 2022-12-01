© 2022
The Roundtable

Albany Symphony's "Magic of Christmas" and "Holiday Classics" concerts

Published December 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST
aso.jpg

On Sunday, Dec. 4, "The Magic of Christmas" returns to Albany’s Palace Theatre. A holiday tradition for families and kids of all ages includes carols, sparkling holiday favorites and more from the Albany Symphony and a sleigh full of talented performers from across the Capital Region.

In addition to longtime collaborators The Music Studio and Capital District Youth Chorale, this year’s "Magic of Christmas" will feature performances by the Boland School of Irish Dance, Ghanaian drumming group Gballoi, and special guest narrator Walter Thorne of the Albany Business Review.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m., David Alan Miller leads the Albany Symphony in "Holiday Classics" featuring music by J.S. Bach, W.A. Mozart, and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson as the Symphony returns to the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall for the first time this season.

David Alan Miller joins us to tell us more.

classical musicholidayholiday seasonholiday programsAlbany Symphony OrchestraDavid Alan Millerthe palacetroy savings bank music hall
Sarah LaDuke
