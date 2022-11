The 7th Annual BraVa! event will take place on November 18. BraVa! is a fundraiser to benefit YWCA of the Greater Capital Region that will provide new bras to those in need. Partnering with the Arts Center of the Capital Region this event features talented local writers who will read jury-selected poems and essays or perform songs and monologues on the subject of the brassieres in their lives.

Listen • 14:48