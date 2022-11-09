7th Annual BraVa! fundraiser for the YWCA

The 7th Annual BraVa! event will take place on November 18. BraVa! is a fundraiser to benefit YWCA of the Greater Capital Region that will provide new bras to those in need. Partnering with the Arts Center of the Capital Region this event features talented local writers who will read jury-selected poems and essays or perform songs and monologues on the subject of the brassieres in their lives.

The pieces will touch on the subject of bras from many viewpoints and range from the poignant to the hilarious. To tell us more: Jamie Crouse, Director of Development and Marketing, YWCA-GCR, and Marion Roach Smith, YWCA-GCR volunteer.

