The Roundtable

Gabrielle Blair presents a new way to think about abortion in new book "Ejaculate Responsibly"

Published November 10, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST
Workman Publishing Company
/

In "Ejaculate Responsibly," Gabrielle Blair offers a provocative reframing of the abortion issue in post-Roe America. Her book is "Ejaculate Responsibly: A Whole New Way to Think About Abortion."

Blair the founder of DesignMom.com. Started in 2006, it has been named a Parenting Website of the Year by Time Magazine, praised as a top parenting blog by The Wall Street Journal, Parents, and Better Homes & Gardens, and won the Iris Award for Blog of the Year.

The Roundtable sexsex educationbirth controlhealthpregnancyresponsibility
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
